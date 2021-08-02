Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Grows By 45.2%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Monday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.50.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

