Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 782.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VITL. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

VITL stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $695.79 million and a P/E ratio of 66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 over the last 90 days.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.