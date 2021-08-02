HRT Financial LP Takes $68,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cerus by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cerus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $862.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.