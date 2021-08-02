$0.61 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.68. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $16.60 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

