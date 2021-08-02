$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Retail Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 117,698 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in National Retail Properties by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

