-$4.31 EPS Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.75). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($15.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.94) to ($9.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $2,440,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $304.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.25.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

