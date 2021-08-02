Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,680 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

