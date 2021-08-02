Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $42,655,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.52.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

