SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5,670.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $18.70 on Monday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

