Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $90,000 in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SC opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

