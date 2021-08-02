Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 746.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $282,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

