Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,306 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,656,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

