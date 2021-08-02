Head to Head Contrast: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -22.67% -22.67% -14.19% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99%

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.65 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -32.35 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iRhythm Technologies and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $168.73, indicating a potential upside of 230.06%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,288.89%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats iRhythm Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

