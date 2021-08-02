Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 177.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 967,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,083. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

