Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

