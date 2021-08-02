BMO Capital Markets Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$85.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAFNF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 target price (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

