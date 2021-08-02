First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.