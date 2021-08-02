Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,002 shares of company stock valued at $62,444,596 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

