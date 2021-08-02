ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $668,635.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.