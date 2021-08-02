Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62.

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00.

OCGN stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

