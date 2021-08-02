Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $18.40 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.