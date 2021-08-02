Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

