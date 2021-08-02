Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $4,388,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Graham by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Graham by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Graham by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

