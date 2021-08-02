Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

