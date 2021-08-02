Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNWK opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on RealNetworks in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

