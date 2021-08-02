Northern Trust Corp Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,166.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 823,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,449.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

