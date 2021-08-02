TD Securities Raises CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $88.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

