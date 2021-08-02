Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

