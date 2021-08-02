Honda Motor (HMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Honda Motor has set its FY 2022 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.