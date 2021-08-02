Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFN stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.18. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

