CorVel (CRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80. CorVel has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $141.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.99.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
