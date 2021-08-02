CorVel (CRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80. CorVel has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $141.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $459,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,571,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,730. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.