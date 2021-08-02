Discovery (DISCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.06. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

