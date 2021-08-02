Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 115.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $11.54 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

