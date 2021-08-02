Man Group plc Has $807,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $329.55 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.41 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

