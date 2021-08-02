Man Group plc Has $786,000 Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.