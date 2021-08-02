Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after purchasing an additional 361,562 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 744,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.