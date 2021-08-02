Man Group plc Has $744,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,018,000. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

