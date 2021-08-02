McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

