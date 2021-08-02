Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Hope Bancorp worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

