Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 18,699 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Myriad Genetics worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,350. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

