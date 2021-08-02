Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.59 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,029,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Federal Signal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

