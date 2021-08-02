fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 1,955.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of fuboTV worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in fuboTV by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 169,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in fuboTV by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FUBO opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.