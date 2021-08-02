fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 1,955.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of fuboTV worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

