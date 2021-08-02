Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,978 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after buying an additional 128,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,100,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $113.75 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

