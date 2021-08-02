Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price objective on shares of Rexel and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Rexel stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

