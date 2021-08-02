First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 46.9% in July

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FYX stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

