Head-To-Head Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.3% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Obsidian Energy and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.20%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -0.14% -0.13% -0.04% GeoPark -37.77% N/A -6.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.02 -$576.07 million N/A N/A GeoPark $393.69 million 1.83 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -15.35

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

GeoPark beats Obsidian Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

