Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 823.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.00. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

