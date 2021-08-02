HRT Financial LP Sells 103,668 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103,668 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

