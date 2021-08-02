HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $367.26 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.